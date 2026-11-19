Peterson ended Wednesday's 109-97 win over the Lakers with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and three assists over 19 minutes.

Peterson made an efficient contribution in limited playing time, although his 19-minute workload was considerably smaller than those of Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. The rookie continues to compete for opportunities in Utah's crowded backcourt, and his ability to generate offense remains encouraging. While this game was a step in the wrong direction, Peterson had played at least 30 minutes in each of his previous 10 appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about the sudden drop in playing time unless it becomes a trend in the following weeks.