Peterson provided 18 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime loss to San Antonio.

Peterson struggled to find his rhythm from the field but compensated with three triples and a perfect showing at the charity stripe. The rookie displayed his scoring potential despite playing considerably fewer minutes than fellow starters Keyonte George and Ace Bailey. His perimeter shooting and ability to draw fouls should help support his fantasy value as he develops.