Peterson recorded 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 loss to San Antonio.

Peterson didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance in Sunday's loss. However, the rookie guard still finished as Utah's second-leading scorer while chipping in multiple combined steals-plus-blocks for a third straight game. He's scored at least 17 points in six straight games, during which he's averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per showing.