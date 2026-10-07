Peterson tallied 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 93-79 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

With Lauri Markkanen (neck) out and Keyonte George and Jaren Jackson having their minutes monitored, Peterson got some time to shine as the main man on offense for the Jazz. Despite going 1-for-6 from three-point range, he still converted over 50 percent of his shot attempts, and it was nice to see him take 18 shots after attempting just five field goals in the preseason opener.