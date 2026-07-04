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Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Scores 28 points with two swats

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peterson popped off for 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 Summer League overtime win over the Hawks.

Peterson showed off his defensive hustle with a chase-down block early in the game, and he wasn't shy about asserting himself on offense. The No. 2 overall pick carved up the Hawks' defense with ease before icing the game with a clutch step-back three in the closing seconds of overtime. The rookie will look to build on the performance Monday against Memphis.

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