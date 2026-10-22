Peterson amassed nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 loss to Memphis.

The No. 2 overall pick started at shooting guard in his first regular-season appearance, receiving the third-most minutes among Utah's starters. Peterson attempted just seven shots and struggled to establish himself offensively, but his substantial workload suggests the Jazz intend to give him considerable opportunities to develop. His scoring volume should increase as he becomes more comfortable alongside Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson.