Peterson logged 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 victory over the Clippers.

Peterson never found his shooting touch, but he still finished with a decent total as the Jazz snapped their long losing streak. The No. 2 overall pick has been one of the few bright spots in a rough start for the club, averaging 17.1 points as a rookie. With Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined, Peterson should continue to get a heavy share of the offense.