Peterson finished with eight points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to the Lakers.

Peterson was the only Jazz starter to have a positive plus-minus, despite his shot not falling. The second overall pick in the 2026 draft added four combined steals and blocks, representing his first tallies in each statistical category to begin his career. Through three outings, Peterson is averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes.