Peterson produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason win over San Antonio.

Peterson put together a solid offensive effort, finishing as Utah's leading scorer in a well-rounded team victory. After a quiet three-point performance in his preseason debut Oct. 4, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has fared much better in his two most recent appearances. The Kansas product is penciled in as the Jazz's starting shooting guard for the 2026-27 campaign.