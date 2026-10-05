Peterson accumulated three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason victory over Denver.

Petersen made his NBA debut, sliding straight into the starting lineup, as expected. Although he struggled with his efficiency, the fact that he played a team-high 22 minutes is an encouraging sign. He should open the regular season as a key piece in the rotation, putting him firmly on the fantasy radar. As a rookie point guard, managers should expect some ups and downs when it comes to his shooting splits. However, his role alone should lend itself to plenty of opportunities, making him a viable target in the 100 range.