Jazz's David Stockton: Gets second 10-day deal
The Jazz plan to sign Stockton to a second 10-day contract Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Stockton has been limited to one three-minute appearance during his first week and a half with the Jazz, but has apparently displayed enough potential in practices for the team to justify keeping him around. With Dante Exum now back in the fold after missing most of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, it's difficult to see Stockton garnering minutes with the second unit anytime in the near future.
