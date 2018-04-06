Stockton will sign a contract with the Jazz to remain in Utah for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Besides offering up nostalgia, the second coming of a Stockton family member in Utah has mostly been uneventful on the court. The Gonzaga standout has seen just nine total minutes since joining the Jazz in mid-March and is not expected to see consistent playing time moving forward, unless the team's playoff seeding becomes locked in before the regular season ends.