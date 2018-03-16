Stockton signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The son of an NBA Hall of Famer, Stockton has spent the season in the G League with the Reno Bighorns, appearing in 29 games and averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The former Gonzaga standout will provide some depth at point guard after the Jazz lost Raul Neto to a broken wrist earlier in the week. However, given the fact that Dante Exum is back in the mix, Stockton's impact at the NBA level figures to be minimal.