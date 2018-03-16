Jazz's David Stockton: Signs 10-day deal with Jazz
Stockton signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The son of an NBA Hall of Famer, Stockton has spent the season in the G League with the Reno Bighorns, appearing in 29 games and averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The former Gonzaga standout will provide some depth at point guard after the Jazz lost Raul Neto to a broken wrist earlier in the week. However, given the fact that Dante Exum is back in the mix, Stockton's impact at the NBA level figures to be minimal.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...