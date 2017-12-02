Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Friday
Favors tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 114-108 win over the Pelicans.
The veteran big man continues to be an above-average source of scoring and rebounding for both the Jazz and fantasy owners while drawing starts at center in Rudy Gobert's (knee) stead. Favors now has back-to-back double-doubles, and he's shot at least 62.5 percent in five straight contests while scoring in double digits in each of those games.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Team-leading scoring total in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 16 in victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Leads team with 23 points in rout•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in easy victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 15 in loss•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...