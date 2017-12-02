Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Friday

Favors tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 114-108 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran big man continues to be an above-average source of scoring and rebounding for both the Jazz and fantasy owners while drawing starts at center in Rudy Gobert's (knee) stead. Favors now has back-to-back double-doubles, and he's shot at least 62.5 percent in five straight contests while scoring in double digits in each of those games.