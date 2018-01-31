Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double in blowout victory

Favors posted 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Warriors.

Favors generated his second double-double in the last five games and continued to flash a hot hand from the field. The veteran big man has now shot 60.5 percent (23-for-38) in four of the last five contests, hitting double digits in the scoring column in all of them while hauling in double-digit rebounds in three. The 26-year-old continues to serve as an above-average contributor on the glass and averaged a solid 11.6 points on 53.6 percent shooting across 12 January games.