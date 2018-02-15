Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double in Wednesday's win
Favors turned in 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.
Favors and frontcourt mate Rudy Gobert helped the Jazz enjoy a strong rebounding advantage on the night, a key factor in the team's 11th consecutive win. The 26-year-old has a pair of double-doubles over the last three contests and has scored in double digits in six of eight February games. After enduring an injury-plagued campaign last season, Favors has bounced back nicely across the stat sheet, including in scoring, where he's upped his points significantly from 9.5 to 12.4. Despite sharing the floor with other high-usage options, Favors projects for a strong finish as Utah pushes for the postseason.
