Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Thursday
Favors tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over Denver.
Favors put up his third double-double in his last four games Thursday, ending with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Favors has been flying under the radar this season, especially of late. He has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games, hauled in double-digit rebounds in five of those seven games, and blocked a combined 14 shots in that same period.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in 22 minutes•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Vintage offensive performance in loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks four shots in loss Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in limited run•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another solid performance Friday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...