Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another double-double Thursday

Favors tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over Denver.

Favors put up his third double-double in his last four games Thursday, ending with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Favors has been flying under the radar this season, especially of late. He has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games, hauled in double-digit rebounds in five of those seven games, and blocked a combined 14 shots in that same period.