Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another solid performance Friday
Favors compiled 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over the Hawks.
Favors ended with double-digits for the fourth straight game and the eighth time in his last nine appearances. Favors has had a nice bounce-back season, primarily due to the fact he has been able to play in the majority of games without any serious injury concerns. He is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 23 minutes per night. These are not the most electrifying numbers but he is very consistent and deserving of a roster spot in most competitive leagues.
