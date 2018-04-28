Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another solid performance Friday
Favors contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Utah's 96-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Favors stayed out of the foul trouble that had plagued him in Game 5, playing his highest amount of minutes in the series. It was the fifth consecutive double-digit scoring effort for Favors, who drained a key basket late as the Jazz held off the Thunder. The veteran big man will look to once again play a key role in the second round after finishing the series with averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks across 32.8 minutes.
