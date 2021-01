Favors (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Favors was probable heading into Thursday's game, so it comes as little surprise to see him active against the Suns. The center has yet to miss any time due to his sore right knee, and he's averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 15.0 minutes per game through the first three contests of the season.