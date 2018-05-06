Jazz's Derrick Favors: Available off bench in Game 4
Favors (ankle) will be available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets but will not start.
Favors was forced to leave Friday's Game 3 early after spraining his ankle, but it looks like he'll still try to give it a go Sunday night. The move to bring Favors off the bench might be as tactical as it is health-related, as the Jazz struggled mightily to both score and defend in Friday's blowout loss, and starting out with Jae Crowder at the four in a small lineup may help on both sides of the ball. Expect Favors to see his role slightly reduced, as he'll likely see majority of his minutes in relief of center Rudy Gobert.
