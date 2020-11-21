Favors and the Jazz have agreed to terms on a three-year, nearly $30 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Favors will return to the Jazz after a one-year stint in New Orleans. The big man spent the previous nine years in Utah and the team clearly still values him. The team leaned towards small-ball last season by starting Royce O'Neale at power forward and will presumably still do so. This Favors projects to back up Rudy Gobert at center, but is also certainly capable of sharing the frontcourt with him. He averaged 9.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 24.4 minutes with the Pelicans last season.