Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks four shots in loss Tuesday

Favors collected 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to Golden State.

Favors continues to see minutes in the mid-twenties despite playing as the starting power forward. He has been very consistent this season providing a steady stream of points, boards, and blocks. In fact, he has blocked multiple shots in four of his past four games. Those four games have also resulted in double-digit scoring, coming on at least 50 percent shooting.