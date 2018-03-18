Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks three shots Saturday
Favors tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 victory over Sacramento.
Favors has seen his value fall away over the past few weeks, due in large part to the resurgence of Rudy Gobert. He has not recorded double-digit rebounds since mid-February and has seen his scoring fall away over that same period. He is still a borderline option in 12-team leagues although chances are you could find someone with a touch more upside on the waivers.
