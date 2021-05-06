Favors ended with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 victory over San Antonio.

Favors continues to underwhelm in what has been a disappointing season, at least from a fantasy perspective. The Jazz have opted to limit his playing time on a nightly basis as a means to keeping him healthy. While this strategy has worked for the most part, it does not lend itself to fantasy production, and moving forward, it is hard to see Favors being anything more than a deep league commodity.