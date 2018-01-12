Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Friday

Favors (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Hornets, Jazz broadcaster Kristen Kenney reports.

The big man missed Wednesday's win over Washington with a sore ankle, but the expectation all along was that he'd return to action Friday, as he carried a probable designation into the day. Expect Favors to move back into the starting lineup, which will likely push Ekpe Udoh to the bench.

