Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Saturday
Favors (knee) will play Saturday against the Nuggets.
Favors was previously listed as probable. In seven appearances this season, he's averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 22.4 minutes.
