Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Thursday
Favors (knee) has been cleared for a return ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors missed Tuesday's game with a sore left knee, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious and he'll return to the lineup Thursday despite heading into a back-to-back set. Look for Favors to slot in to his typical starting power forward role and unless the Jazz report some sort of restrictions, the big man should be set for a full workload. In the corresponding move, Jonas Jerebko will head back to a bench role, while Jae Crowder could lose a few minutes as well.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Tuesday with sore knee•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: To re-join starting five Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not play Monday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...