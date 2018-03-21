Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Thursday

Favors (knee) has been cleared for a return ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Favors missed Tuesday's game with a sore left knee, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious and he'll return to the lineup Thursday despite heading into a back-to-back set. Look for Favors to slot in to his typical starting power forward role and unless the Jazz report some sort of restrictions, the big man should be set for a full workload. In the corresponding move, Jonas Jerebko will head back to a bench role, while Jae Crowder could lose a few minutes as well.