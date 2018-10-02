Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Tuesday
Favors (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Favors was originally questionable, but he's apparently feeling better in the hours leading up to Tuesday's contest. It's not immediately clear if he'll start or come off the pine.
