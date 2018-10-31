Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play vs. Wolves
Favors (knee) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Favors was initially deemed questionable after he was held out of Sunday's game with a sore left knee, but after going through shootaround Wednesday he's been cleared to take the floor. Favors has been limited to 25 or fewer minute in each of his five games thus far.
