Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to return Wednesday

Favors (neck) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Neck spasms kept Favors out of Monday's win over the Magic, but he'll return to action Wednesday and will presumably re-enter the starting lineup at power forward. In his last outing Saturday in Sacramento, Favors had 15 points, eight rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes of play.

