Jazz's Derrick Favors: Collects double-double in victory

Favors accounted for 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.

Favors put together another solid performance in the Jazz's second consecutive 129-point effort, posting his second straight double-double in a relatively modest amount of time on the court. The 26-year-old big man has hauled in double-digit rebounds in four of the last six games overall, supplementing scoring contributions that are typically in the teens. Favors should continue serving as a reliable source of both points and boards across all formats provided his health endures.