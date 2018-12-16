Jazz's Derrick Favors: Comes up big in loss to Magic

Favors scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 loss to the Magic.

It's just the second time this season Favors has scored 20 or more points, but both performances have come in the last five games. The 27-year-old's minutes remain down significantly from what he was receiving a few years ago, limiting his overall production, but the reduced workload has at least improved his efficiency -- Favors is currently on pace for a career high in field-goal percentage.