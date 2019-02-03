Jazz's Derrick Favors: Coming off bench Saturday

Favors will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.

Favors will come off the bench while Jae Crowder draws the start at power forward. In five games as a reserve, Favors has averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and a combined 2.8 blocks/steals across 20.6 minutes.

