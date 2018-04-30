Jazz's Derrick Favors: Considerable downturn in Game 1 loss

Favors pitched in five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

After closing out the first-round series against the Thunder with five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, Favors fell well short of the mark Sunday. The eight-year veteran couldn't even make up for his offensive downturn on the glass, with the two rebounds he posted serving as his lowest total in that category since way back on Dec. 20. Given the Jazz already find themselves with their collective backs to the wall against the high-octane Rockets after one game, Favors will look to up his contributions across the board in Wednesday's Game 2.