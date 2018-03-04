Jazz's Derrick Favors: Contributes 15 points in 30 minutes on Saturday

Favors recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.

Favors has settled into a complementary role alongside Rudy Gobert, so the reports that Fsvors' production would slide upon Gobert's return were greatly exaggerated. He's averaging 27.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break, and though he should only be considered in deeper formats, he has enough output to be a relevant fantasy option in daily games.