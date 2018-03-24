Jazz's Derrick Favors: Delivers solid game in overtime loss
Favors posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots in 34 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to the Spurs.
Favors has now outplayed teammate Rudy Gobert in the paint for two consecutive nights. While it may just be a slump on Gobert's part, there's no denying that Favors' presence inside is bailing Utah out in n area where their defense has been lacking. His 22 points marked his fourth-best total of the season, and two more rebounds would have given him his 15th double-double of the season.
