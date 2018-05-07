Jazz's Derrick Favors: Does little in bench role Sunday
Favors contributed just five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 loss to the Rockets.
Favors was questionable heading into Sunday's Game Four but eventually took the floor, albeit from the bench. He played primarily as a backup center to matchup with the smaller lineup of the Jazz, a role that has not sat well with his production over the past couple of seasons. Whether he moves back into the starting lineup for the must-win Game 5 on Tuesday or not, his upside is certainly limited and his impact on the game is going to reflect that.
