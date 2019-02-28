Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in 22 minutes

Favors finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Clippers.

Favors cooled down in the second half but finished with a fantastic stat line nonetheless. He has hauled in double-digit boards in three straight games (and four of the last five) while tallying three double-doubles across the last five bouts. Despite the fact that Favors is averaging 23.2 minutes per game, he remains a pretty decent option even in standard formats.