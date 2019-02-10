Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in limited run
Favors put up 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 125-105 win over the Spurs.
Favors came away with his first double-double in five games, but he was prevented from delivering an even bigger formats while coach Quin Snyder leaned more heavily on Jae Crowder in the second half. Snyder hasn't hesitated to bench Favors at the expense of Crowder -- and vice versa -- based on matchup, which is always something that needs to be considered when deploying Favors in DFS.
