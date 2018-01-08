Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Favors scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

It was his eighth double-double of the season, and third in the last five games as Favors continues to fill in at center for the injured Rudy Gobert (knee). Gobert should be back in the lineup in a week or so, and shifting back to power forward could have an impact on Favors' production -- he's averaging 14.6 points, 8.5 boards and 1.0 blocks over his last eight games without Gobert next to him in the frontcourt, numbers slightly above his seasonal line.