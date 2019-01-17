Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in big win

Favors compiled 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in the Jazz's 129-109 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Favors was highly efficient during his modest amount of time on the court, churning out his second double-double in the last four contests. The veteran big man typically takes under 10 shots per game and has seen his minutes mostly capped in the high 20s, but he's still offering valued supplemental production on most nights. Factoring in Wednesday's performance, Favors is averaging 10.4 points (on 53.8 percent shooting), 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 24.2 minutes over his last five games, with three double-digit scoring performances included in that sample.