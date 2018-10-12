Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in blowout win

Favors provided 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 18 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.

The veteran big man attacked the boards Thursday while often facing off against 2018 second overall pick Marvin Bagley, leading to a preseason-high number of rebounds. Favors now has back-to-back 11-point efforts after opening the exhibition slate with three straight single-digit tallies. With scorers such as Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles usually on the floor with him, an approximation of last season's 12.3 points on an average of 9.1 shot attempts per game in a complementary offensive role is likely realistic for Favors in the coming campaign.