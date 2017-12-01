Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in blowout win
Favors provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.
Favors continues to thrive as the starting center while Rudy Gobert (knee) remains sidelined, as he's now scored in double digits in six of the last seven contests. The eight-year veteran has shot no less than Thursday's 62.5 percent in the last four contests while also hauling in between six and 12 rebounds in each of the last 10 games. Given his current bump in usage, Favors continues to be a highly appealing frontcourt option in all season-long and daily formats.
