Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in easy victory
Favors collected 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-85 victory over the Magic.
Favors was excellent in the blow-out victory, scoring a season-high 25 points. He was highly efficient from both the field and the free-throw line, while adding a pair of blocks. He is locked in as the starting center until Rudy Gobert (knee) is able to return. He only saw 24 minutes of action today, but that was due to the nature of the score. Moving forward he should be receiving around 30 minutes per night, enough for him to be a must-own player.
