Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss
Favors delivered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Favors came through with one of two double-doubles for the Jazz on the night, joining frontcourt mate Rudy Gobert in accomplishing the feat. The veteran big has been highly efficient over the first two games of the series while shooting 63.1 percent. Favors is averaging 13.5 points and 9.0 rebounds across 23.0 minutes during that span and figures to continue playing an important complementary offensive role against a Houston team that struggles to limit scoring in the paint.
