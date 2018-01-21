Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in Saturday's win

Favors generated 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 win over the Clippers.

Favors' double-double was his second in the last three games, an encouraging sight from a fantasy perspective considering Rudy Gobert's recent return to the lineup. The 26-year-old has shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his last five contests as well, and he's hauled in no less than seven rebounds in eight January games. While his overall production may take a slight hit while once again playing alongside Gobert, Favors should remain a reliable source of scoring and rebounds for the balance of the campaign.