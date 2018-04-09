Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in Sunday win

Favors supplied 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

Favors turned in his usual workman-like effort down low, churning out his first double-double since Feb. 14 -- the last game prior to the All-Star break -- in the process. The veteran big man has been much more involved on the offensive end in April, taking double-digit shot attempts in three straight games and averaging a solid 11.8 overall in the first four contests of the month. Even though the presence of Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles typically equates to Favors having a lesser scoring role than in seasons past, he clearly remains capable of making solid contributions on that end of the floor when the opportunity arises.

