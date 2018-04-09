Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in Sunday win
Favors supplied 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.
Favors turned in his usual workman-like effort down low, churning out his first double-double since Feb. 14 -- the last game prior to the All-Star break -- in the process. The veteran big man has been much more involved on the offensive end in April, taking double-digit shot attempts in three straight games and averaging a solid 11.8 overall in the first four contests of the month. Even though the presence of Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles typically equates to Favors having a lesser scoring role than in seasons past, he clearly remains capable of making solid contributions on that end of the floor when the opportunity arises.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 16 in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Delivers solid game in overtime loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 19/7/5 line in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Tuesday with sore knee•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....