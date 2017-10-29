Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in victory
Favors totaled 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Lakers.
Favors was excellent on Saturday, collecting his first double-double of the season. That's six consecutive games with at least 24 minutes for Favors. After an injury-plagued last season, the biggest takeaway from this season so far, are the minutes played. He has appeared to be healthy and coach Quin Snyder's confidence in the big-man is growing by the game. He will likely not reach the numbers he had two seasons ago, but is worth a spot on most rosters as a solid source of points and rebounds.
