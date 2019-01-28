Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in win

Favors registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a block and steal across 27 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

Favors has finished with a double-digit scoring total in four of his previous five contests, averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over that brief stretch. The 6-10 forward has been a steady contributor for Utah this season and will look to end the month of January on a high note heading into the last two contests of the month.